Komphela: It would be catastrophic if Orlando Pirates switched off this light we see in Rulani

The former Kaizer Chiefs head coach believes Mokwena has what it takes to continue leading the Buccaneers as their head coach

Lamontville head coach Steve Komphela has backed under-fire caretaker coach Rulani Mokwena.

Bucs are winless under Mokwena having failed to win four successive matches across all competitions since he took over from Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic on an interim basis.

Komphela urged the Pirates management to be patient with the young tactician, who is in his first coaching job in the .

"It gives great pride and pleasure, and not because an opportunity is being granted‚ but deservedly so," Komphela told the media.

"Rulani is just a monster when it comes to consuming information. He’s still very young," he said.

Mokwena worked under Komphela at Platinum Stars and the two tacticians faced each other on Wednesday with Arrows holding Pirates to a 0-0 draw.

Komphela is confident the 34-year-old mentor will soon steer the Soweto giants in the right direction.

"He has a bright future in him. Now, if we want to give hope to the rest of the up-and-coming young coaches and then we want to switch off this light we see in Rulani‚ it would be catastrophic," he said.

The former Bafana Bafana caretaker coach urged Mokwena to enjoy and treasure his current position at Pirates.

Article continues below

"The first thing is for him to move into an immediate realisation and acceptance zone that where he is‚ it’s hot," he added.

"All we can say to him is that as much as he has received the support from Orlando Pirates‚ the supporters‚ administration‚ and all those‚ he must keep pushing.

"It is a wonderful opportunity, a unique one. He must enjoy and treasure it," concluded Komphela.