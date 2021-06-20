'Komphela has achieved a lot' - Mhlongo backs Orlando Pirates appointment

The Sea Robbers are still led by Josef Zinnbauer, who is facing uncertain future given fan protests regarding his tenure in charge

Former Orlando Pirates captain Benson Mhlongo has explained why he would like the Premier Soccer League side to appoint Steven Komphela as head coach.

Komphela is among the three coaches at PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns, but the tactician has been linked with a move to Bucs regardless.

Mhlongo believes the former Free State Stars coach has built up his profile and could lead Pirates successfully.

Although Jozef Zinnbauer is still in charge of the Soweto giants, the German tactician is facing an uncertain future, especially since many fans have called for his sacking.

"Look, he's got experience; been around the block; he understands our culture; he's a born leader; he's run his race; I think he can be given a chance," Mhlongo told KickOff.com.

"I believe everyone deserves a chance. You can not judge a book by its cover. Let's see what he can do, and who knows, he might do well. For me, he's experienced enough to go and lead a big team.

"What happened at Chiefs, that is to his advantage because he has been there, he understands the pressure, he played for a big team, he was a captain, he did well in Turkey.

"So, I think we underrate him. I think it's time we really appreciate what people have achieved. I think he has achieved a lot in his career. I don't see a problem there if you look at the players he has produced."

Revisiting Khompela's history, Mhlongo said the coach is capable of producing good players because he has risked playing youngsters who have turned out to be great.

"He did well with Silver Stars, produced players. He did well at Free State Stars, produced players. He did well at Arrows, he produced stars. That's one accolade we can give him, that he's brave enough to play youngsters, whereas some coaches are not brave enough," added the former Sea Robbers skipper.

"We can rest assured and believe in him because he's been doing it with smaller teams. Pirates, I think they've done their homework, they know why they want him on board."

Although Mhlongo is confident Komphela would be successful at Pirates, he emphasised the need not to put pressure on him to win the PSL in the first season.

"We cannot say in the first season we expect a lot," he concluded.

"Let's give him a chance to build a team and then you can take it from there. You cannot go for success without a foundation. Let's give him a chance to build his foundation, and then take it from there."

Earlier this week, Pirates incorporated Mandla Ncikazi into their technical bench after he left Golden Arrows.