Komphela: Former Orlando Pirates coach Mokwena can win the World Cup

The Abafana Bes’thende manager continues to show faith in the 35-year-old tactician's abilities

coach Steve Komphela backs former coach Rhulani Mokwena to go on and lift the Fifa World Cup trophy.

However, the eloquent manager believes the dream can be realized once there is enough support for the 35-year-old coach.

On the other hand, the former boss explains there is always pressure in football even though the Chilli Boys may be regarded as a small club.

More teams

“Rhulani can win the World Cup. I know people will say 'here he goes, he has started. He is crazy',” Komphela told Isolezwe.

“But’ I’m not just saying this. I know my dreams are similar to a prophecy. It can happen but only if we support him.”

Article continues below

With Mokwena having left the Buccaneers to take over as Norman Mapeza’s successor in Port Elizabeth, he faces a daunting task of ensuring the club remains in the Premier Soccer League ( ) at the end of the season.

“There’s pressure wherever you go in football. It’s very tough everywhere. The good thing about life is that you must put yourself under pressure so that you can achieve what you want,” added the former Bafana Bafana boss.

“It can happen that Chippa is a small club but you may find out that it is where there is too much pressure.”