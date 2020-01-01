Komphela: Former Kaizer Chiefs coach heavily linked to Mamelodi Sundowns

The 53-year-old is understood to be on his way to Chloorkop to join both Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena in the Brazilians technical team

Former coach Steve Komphela is set for a shock move to from .

According to local reports, the 53-year-old mentor has resigned as head coach of Abafana Bes'thende.

This because Komphela is reported to have already accepted an offer to work alongside Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena at Chloorkop.

Mngqithi and Mokwena were appointed as co-coaches last week following the departure of Pitso Mosimane to .

However, a Goal source within the Sundowns camp isn't aware of any developments and changes in the technical team.

"I am not aware of what has been reported in the media that Komphela is coming to Sundowns," the source told Goal.

"I also don't know if Komphela has resigned at Arrows. So, I am in the dark really but we will see what the story is when we get to the office on Monday," concluded the source.

Other reports in the media claim Komphela is already in Johannesburg to finalise his move to Sundowns.

Should the swirling rumours prove to be true, Sundowns would have maintained an all-South African technical team - the trend which has been followed by the likes of Kaizer Chiefs and .

Komphela is a well-travelled mentor having coached eight different teams since becoming a head coach in 2002.

He is considered one of the most tactically gifted coaches in the country although he hasn't been too fortunate when it comes to lifting trophies.

The Kroonstad-born spend last season at Arrows with Mandla Ncikazi as his assistant and the pair guided the Durban-based side to a 12th-placed finish at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

This was on the back of a successful tenure with Bloemfontein whom he turned into one of the strongest teams between 2018 and 2019.

Komphela's biggest break as a coach was when Amakhosi afforded him the opportunity to lead the first team in 2015.

And while he had very promising first season, reaching two Cup finals - the MTN8 and the Telkom Knockout Cup - things took a wrong turn as he was forced to resign by a section of fans three months before the expiry of his contract.