Komphela dreams of Golden Arrows and Maritzburg United Telkom Knockout Cup final

The two KwaZulu-Natal sides have avoided each other in the quarter-final draw

coach Steve Komphela is relishing a Telkom Knockout Cup final between his side and their KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) counterparts .

The two KZN teams are in the same pot in the quarter-final draw and will not meet each other at that stage of the competition.

The draw will be conducted on Tuesday and Komphela is already yearning for a KZN Derby against Maritzburg in the final.

“It’s anybody’s game and you know how football is. It would be nice for Eric [Tinkler] or ourselves to go through. Listen when you are in the semi-finals sometimes luck works so let’s go through to the quarter-finals first and see how far we go. Take it one step at a time but it would be great,” Komphela was quoted as saying by Far Post.

“Can you dream of a final between Maritzburg and Arrows? It would be nice why can’t it be? Listen dreams do come true and also for our people in KZN. One thing I like about the people in KZN is their love for sport but sometimes sport does not complement the love they give to it.

“I have been in different provinces, whether it’s Gauteng [with ], whether it’s Free State [at both and Bloemfontein ], but KZN has got a passion for sports.

“We wish Maritzburg the best of luck, but Arrows should also have that bit of luck,” he added.

Arrows beat 1-0 in the Round of 16 to advance into the quarter-finals.

It had to take a penalty shootout for Maritzburg to overpower 3-1 after a 1-1 regulation time draw.