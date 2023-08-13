Coach Steve Komphela has refused to put the blame on his captain Andile Jali after Moroka Swallows' exit from MTN8.

WHAT HAPPENED: Jali made a dangerous tackle against Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena after just seven minutes and the referee sent him off.

After being reduced to 10 men, Swallows held on to end the first half with Sundowns goalless.

However, Themba Zwane scored the lone goal early in the second half to ensure Masandawana qualified for the semis.

WHAT HE SAID: "There are two things in life; area of concern [and] area of change. If you can change something, change it, but if you can't change it, it is just a concern, and you move on," Komphela told the media.

"These things happen in football and nobody knew that this could happen. Whether you get disappointed or not, am I going to drown myself in a disappointment bucket or am I going to move on?

"You just have to move on, because these things happen. But it happened too early."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The tactician went on to reveal how he dealt with the situation considering the fact that he had not trained his players how to handle one.

"All that I said was 'Okay Steve, now you are one man down, then it’s the responsibility of the team to learn how to play with one man down,'" Komphela continued.

"We have not even gone to a stage at training where we are training two players down, three players down because we have to do it, if you are a coach.

"If you don’t train them to be three men down if it happens in a match, you have a problem...

"It tells me that at training I have not even done one man down, so now when it happens here what do you do? You have to find a way, but again what do you take out of this; let’s learn how to play one man down," he concluded.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The loss on Saturday means Komphela has not yet registered a win despite coaching Swallows in three matches this season across all competitions.

The tactician started the season with a 1-1 draw with Golden Arrows in the Premier Soccer League, before falling by a solitary goal against Cape Town City.

WHAT NEXT: Komphela now hopes to get his first win on Wednesday when his team plays Sekhukhune United in the league.