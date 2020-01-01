Komphela compares Gundogan to former Kaizer Chiefs' player Buchanan

We've rarely heard of PSL players being compared to Premier League stars in England before. This is one comparison that requires examination

's midfielder Keagan Buchanan is in top form in the .

His team won the KwaZulu-Natal derby against 2-1 on Friday.

After the match his former coach at , Steve Komphela posted special praise for Buchanan on social media.

You can read how the Arrows coach compared him to 's Ilkay Gundogan on Twitter below, stating the two players have many similarities "playing wise".

We then read Buchanan's Tweet in appreciation for the praise from Komphela.

We also provide you with a bonus Tweet from Komphela, discussing how to communicate about poor performances on social media. This is after Arrows lost the very same match which he took time to write positively about an opposition player.

When we acquired you at Naturena, you were in the same situation like Gundogan at Man City. Signed by City after a serious knee injury. Also look at him, you have lots of similarities both playing wise and career-wise https://t.co/rqF7HSmL0J — Steve Komphela (@komphelasteve) January 4, 2020

It’s not easy to remain consistent in messaging under difficult circumstances. I also take a pause after results. I think it’s good, to absorb the setback so that we come back with more energy and vigor. At times immediate comment are led more by the heart than the head. https://t.co/woTmDlHtsg — Steve Komphela (@komphelasteve) January 5, 2020