Kaizer Chiefs

Komphela compares Gundogan to former Kaizer Chiefs' player Buchanan

Comments()
Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
We've rarely heard of PSL players being compared to Premier League stars in England before. This is one comparison that requires examination

Maritzburg United's midfielder Keagan Buchanan is in top form in the PSL.

His team won the KwaZulu-Natal derby against Golden Arrows 2-1 on Friday.

After the match his former coach at Kaizer Chiefs, Steve Komphela posted special praise for Buchanan on social media.

Editors' Picks

You can read how the Arrows coach compared him to Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan on Twitter below, stating the two players have many similarities "playing wise".

We then read Buchanan's Tweet in appreciation for the praise from Komphela.

We also provide you with a bonus Tweet from Komphela, discussing how to communicate about poor performances on social media. This is after Arrows lost the very same match which he took time to write positively about an opposition player.

 

 

 

Close