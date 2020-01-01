Komphela admits Golden Arrows not at the level of Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns

The experienced Abafana Bes’thende coach can’t compare his men with Amakhosi and reveals their top flight ambitions

coach Steve Komphela has stated their ambitions on how can they become a better team if they fail to be on the level of , , , and .

The Abafana Bes’thende boss explains that if they can’t be with the so-called big guns, they must fight to be where and SuperSport United are on the Premier Soccer League ( ) table and market.

Although they lost to Amakhosi prior to their 1-0 win over coach Kaitano Tembo’s side, Komphela has stressed the importance of saving their top-flight status as they now have 27 points from 20 matches and are seventh on the log.

“If we can’t be Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits, then we have to get where Cape Town City and SuperSport United are, that’s where we need to be. So, we are trying to win our own league within our own market,” Komphela told the media.

“We are fighting, we don’t play. A yesterday will not build tomorrow. You can look back, but you still have to look forward. There is no complacency here.

“When you start to be complacent and familiar then you become mediocre. We are not going to be comfortable here.

“We spent the better part of the season at number 4. Apart from the notorious chasers of the Premiership, we should top the list of the market.”

Despite their demotion from the top four to mid-table, the former Amakhosi manager insists they want to collect 40 points to ensure they are in the top eight.

“The important thing is to be on 27 points and get beyond the threshold for relegation so that we play with ease and a better ambition of getting to 40 points,” he continued.

“There is stress when you are playing down there. If you can imagine teams that are on 17 points, it shows how tough it is.”

Meanwhile, the experienced tactician will now turn their focus to the Nedbank Cup as they sharpen their arrows to face the Vaal University of Technology on Saturday afternoon.