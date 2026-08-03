Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany has named the players who no longer feature in his plans for the current season. The Belgian confirmed the club told them directly and unambiguously, part of a wider push to restructure the squad before the summer window shuts.

Speaking at a press conference, Kompany offered the latest on Bayern's transfer activity. Much of the talk centred on reshaping the squad and pinpointing the players who won't be needed this term.

Three officially excluded

Three players have already been told they are surplus to requirements: Portugal's Joao Palhinha, the Netherlands' Sacha Boey and Spain's Bryan Zaragoza. All three have now begun actively hunting for a way out of the Bavarian club before the window closes.

"I think the club communicating clearly with the players is a very positive thing," Kompany said. "As a former player, I always wished for this kind of frankness and clarity from the clubs I played for."

He added: "The club issued a clear and frank statement to the players concerned, so we are completely in agreement on this approach. More importantly, we treat them with full respect and appreciate what they have offered the club in the past."

Full respect despite the difficult decision

Respect and professionalism will define how Bayern handle the trio until their futures are resolved, Kompany insisted. "We will continue to work with them as usual with complete professionalism. When difficult decisions are made, they must be explained clearly and frankly to everyone."

He continued: "As long as the transfer window is open, the situation is completely clear to everyone, and after that we will see what happens, as is the case with everything else in life. But my main task is to coach the team and prepare it for the season in the best possible way and to achieve the goals that have been set."