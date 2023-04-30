Kompany explains Lyle Foster substitution in Burnley's Championship win over Bristol City

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has revealed he didn't want to take risks with Lyle Foster after he sustained a knock against Bristol City.

Foster started against Bristol

Was lively in the period he was on the pitch

Kompany explains substitutions before the break

WHAT HAPPENED: Foster played just 41 minutes in the Championship game against Bristol City, a match the Clarets eventually won 2-1. Manuel Benson gave them a deserved lead after 33 minutes, but their hosts levelled matters 15 minutes after the half-time break.

However, Jay Rodriguez, who had replaced Foster, scored the winning goal two minutes later for the newly-crowned champions.

The South Africa international was preferred to lead the line with Kompany giving him a chance to show his quality ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

However, the striker suffered an injury four minutes before the break, and moments later, he was replaced.

WHAT HE SAID: "He was feeling dizzy so you can’t take any risk nowadays, but we think he’s going to be alright," Kompany later explained his decision as quoted by the Burnley Express.

"We've got to be taking all the precautions now."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Foster joined the Clarets from Westerlo in the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old has since been involved in 11 league matches for Burnley and scored one goal which came against Wigan on March 11.

The striker has played a total of 15 matches across all competitions this season but will have to do more in the final third to ensure he gets selected regularly.

WHAT NEXT: Foster should be fit to play Burnley's final Championship game against Cardiff City on Monday, May 8.