Kompany and Anderlecht set for training sessions after Pro League cancellation

Though the season has been ended, many of the club's players will be heading back to the pitch on Monday

Vincent Kompany is set to welcome his team back to training on Monday – with an order to maintain social distancing.

Player-boss Kompany has seen his players stay fit at home in recent weeks, with the Anderlecht stars dialling in on Zoom to take part in exercise sessions.

But many first-team footballers are expected back at the Neerpede training ground after Anderlecht decided the time was right to reunite in the same place.

remains largely locked down due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it was announced on April 2 that a plan was in place to abandon the Pro League season.

The plan has yet to be ratified but is set to be endorsed at a general assembly meeting on Wednesday, a process which will likely be a formality. There is only one round of regular-season games remaining.

In the meantime, Anderlecht have invited players to pull on their training kit and assemble together, while stressing attendance on Monday is voluntary.

Tackling and physical contact is set to be banned in the sessions.

Club spokesman David Steegen said: "Players who do not feel reassured can continue to work at home. But each player present at Neerpede will observe the safety distances and the coaches will direct the exercises while respecting the social distance."

Speaking to Belgian public service broadcaster RTBF, Steegen added: "It will be mainly physical training, but also with a ball.

"All the equipment used will be disinfected, before and after each session. Players will not have access to the dressing room, everyone will change and shower at home."

UEFA questioned Belgium's intention to cancel the rest of its league season, and there will be no final ruling on whether the campaign will resume until late April at the earliest.

Anderlecht have endured a rocky first season since Kompany joined after bringing an end to his illustrious career.

They sit eighth in the Pro League, as are set to be crowned league champions with the club sitting 15 points clear of closest rivals Gent at the top.

Kompany has made 15 league appearances for Anderlecht this season, scoring one goal.