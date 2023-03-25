Koller much better than Pitso - Al Ahly official Mortagy downplays Mosimane achievements at Egyptian giants

Al Ahly’s treasurer Khaled Mortagy has claimed that Marcel Koller is much better than Pitso Mosimane when comparing the two coaches.

Mosimane won back-to-back Caf CL titles with Al Ahly

Mortagy believes Koller has improved the Red Eagles

Red Eagles The official claims the Red Eagles' performances dropped under Jingles

WHAT HAPPENED?: Koller arrived at the Egyptian football powerhouse in September last year as he replaced Mosimane's successor Ricardo Soares.

The Austrian tactician has taken charge of 32 competitive games of which he won 22, drew six, and lost four, and he is yet to win a trophy with the 10-time African champions.

Mortagy rates Koller as the best coach to have taken charge of the Red Eagles' since Manuel Jose and he pointed out that the team's performances dropped during Mosimane's tenure.

WHAT WAS SAID?:“As a fan, I see that Al Ahly has a very good team, and it has the best coach that came to Egypt since Manuel Jose, and his technical staff is exceptional," Mortagy said on King Fut.

“Pitso Mosimane was different, but Koller is much better than him. Mosimane achieved titles, but Al Ahly’s performances dropped massively during his last period.

"There were no adequate training sessions with the South African coach. I don’t want to talk more about Mosimane’s negatives. He won us many trophies and we should respect him for that. He is one of the best coaches," he added.

“Koller is a different school in many matters, including thought, and all the managers that took charge of Al Ahly were respectable.

“Marcel Koller among his specialties is to follow up on the youth team and he is focusing on this as we saw players from the youth team who participated with the first team lately."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: During his time with Al Ahly, Mosimane won two Caf Champions League titles, two Caf Super Cups, Egyptian Cup and two Fifa Club World Cup bronze medals.

However, the man nicknamed Jingles failed to win the Egyptian Premier League title during his 18-month stint with the Cairo-based side.

Jingles did get a league winners' medal at the end of the 2019-20 season with his predecessor Rene Weiler having clinched the title before leaving the club.

He resigned as Al Ahly coach in June 2022 shortly after the team had lost to Wydad Casablanca of Morocco in the 2021-22 Champions League final and he is currently in charge of Saudi side Al Ahli.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR MOSIMANE?: The 58-year-old will be looking to ensure that Al Ahly return to winning ways in the Saudi First Division when they face Al Jabalain on April 2.

The Royal succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to Al Riyadh on March 12 and they are currently placed second on the league standings - a point behind leaders Al Hazem.