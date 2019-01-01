Kolasinac reflects on 'dangerous' Ozil car-jacking attempt as Arsenal star insists he remains happy in London

The Gunners defender says he is looking to move on following a frightening incident in the summer

Sead Kolasinac insists that he is completely comfortable in London as the full-back is "not worried" following the shocking attempted robbery.

Kolasinac and Arsenal team-mate Mesut Ozil were the victims of an attempted car-jacking in late July after returning to London following the club's pre-season tour of the United States.

An armed assailant approached Kolasniac with a knife, only to see the Arsenal defender fight back the attacker.

One of the aggressors, Ashley Smith, has been jailed for 10 years for his role in the robbery while a second man, Jordan Northover, also pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and will be sentenced at a later date.

And, looking back on the situation, Kolasinac revealed that he is looking to forget it ever happened as he looks to simply move on with his life.

"Mesut had visited me. I came out and stood next to his car. Suddenly a scooter driver stops next to us," Kolasinac told Goal and DAZN.

"You do not think about it, although I've heard many stories about it. Why should it happen to you?

"Suddenly the robber stands beside you and pulls an object out of his pocket. 'Okay', I thought, 'now it's my turn'. But I stayed calm and tried to fight back.

"It was definitely a dangerous situation. We are glad that nothing happened to us. That's the most important thing. And that's why it should be forgotten and it's over."

Kolasinac and Ozil took every precaution following the incident, with the pair left out of the Arsenal squad soon after as police investigated the incident.

They were also provided with security guards to ensure that the two were kept safe, and Kolasinac says he still feels totally comfortable in London despite everything that occurred.

"Yes, that was funny," he said of the security measures. "You go shopping and somebody always watches. But that was discussed with the club as a mere precaution.

"My wife was by my side and, as was written in , my family and I were not scared. We do not hide. We live our lives.

"It was important to me that my family was there. My wife, my dad, my dogs. But I did not have to talk to anyone about it to make me feel better.

Article continues below

"I'm not worried anymore. At no time did I have the idea of leaving London. My family and I are happy and we are happy that everything is back to normal."

Kolasinac has made 12 appearances for Arsenal this season as the club sits eighth in the Premier League.

The Gunners face on Thursday in the , having collected 10 points from the first four matches of the group stage.