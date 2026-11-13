Koeman defends De Jong and warns Barcelona of the Champions League trap

Ronald Koeman, the former Barcelona manager, has confirmed that his compatriot Frenkie de Jong possesses great mental strength, stressing his ability to deal with the pressure and criticism he faces at the Catalan club.
Koeman made the remarks, according to the Spanish newspaper "AS", at a charity golf tournament this morning, held at the Barcelona Golf Club in the town of Sant Esteve Sesrovires. He captained the Barcelona team against Espanyol, carrying the atmosphere of the derby between the two clubs into another sport, while Juan Capdevila captained the Espanyol side.
The former Netherlands manager turned to Frenkie de Jong, who remains the focus of ongoing debate at Barcelona, whether over his level or after Hansi Flick surprised everyone by handing him a few minutes at full-back against Atletico Madrid.
De Jong's fine display on the right drew no surprise from Koeman. "He knows how to play at full-back, as well as centre-back, as he played in these positions with me. He is capable of playing in several different positions," he explained.
Defending his compatriot's technical ability, Koeman voiced his regret at how injuries have hampered him in recent years. "He is a great player. He has suffered injuries over the past two years, and the return is always difficult after that. The same thing happened to him at the European Championship, as well as at the World Cup," he said.
On the criticism aimed at the Dutch midfielder, Koeman reckons he is "mentally very strong" and able to withstand the pressure. "He is aware of the scale of the pressure that exists at Barcelona, and I see no problem. He has always affirmed his desire to play for Barcelona, and that is what he is doing now," he added.
Titles came up too. The former Barcelona manager sees Flick's side as the leading candidate for the Spanish league crown, but he had his reservations about their Champions League hopes.
"They are one of the leading candidates to win, but there are other strong teams too, and when we reach the knockout matches in the Champions League, there are always some difficult moments," Koeman said.
He finished by praising the work Xavi Hernandez is doing with the Netherlands national team.
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I began my journey in journalism in 2012 through the Egyptian newspaper Al Tahrir, where I initially specialized in local politics before shifting my focus to sports in 2014, continuing with the same outlet. I later moved on to write for Al Fareeq and Al Maqal newspapers.
After specializing in covering domestic football in Egypt, I expanded into international football in 2018 through Al Ain Sports, where I worked for six months. I then fulfilled a long-held ambition by joining the team at Kooora, the largest sports website globally, allowing me to continue pursuing my passion for European football that has grown since the early 2000s.
My passion for global football dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, but my true love for European football began with following the UEFA Champions League at the turn of the century. This, in turn, drew me particularly to Italian football, especially AC Milan—a club I chose to support instinctively after watching my very first match. Despite admiring teams like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United at various points during my youth, the Rossoneri have held a special place in my heart ever since.
I specialize in translating international sports news, a role that aligns with my passion for following transfer developments and uncovering behind-the-scenes stories within team dressing rooms, as reported by global media outlets.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, I would place Gianluigi Buffon in goal, supported by a back four of Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, and Cafu. In midfield, I rely on Clarence Seedorf, Luka Modrić, and Zinedine Zidane, while in attack I would feature my all-time idol Ricardo Kaká alongside Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimović.
During my time at Kooora, I have published numerous reports, features, and analyses, most notably:
- Luka Modrić… The warrior who refused to play in his name
- Rodrygo… From Remontada kid to the mysterious man in Alonso’s project
- Kroos… The ever-present absentee in the Club World Cup
- Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s surprise that ignited Ferguson’s enthusiasm