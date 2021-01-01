Koeman confident he has Barcelona future as 2020-21 campaign comes to a close

Ronald Koeman is confident that he will be Barcelona manager next season, with the Dutchman not expecting an outing against Eibar to his last.

The Blaugrana brought the curtain down on their 2020-21 campaign with a narrow 1-0 win on the road, with a solitary strike from Antoine Griezmann enough to secure all three points.

A third-place finish in La Liga is the best that they could muster, with Atletico Madrid claiming the crown, and changes on and off the field continue to be mooted at Camp Nou.

Koeman finds himself at the centre of that speculation, despite being under contract until the summer of 2022, and told reporters when quizzed again on his future: "I think it's not the last [game].

"I have a contract and I don't know what we will do. You talk a lot about this topic, but I am calm.

"If there is something that the club wants to change, it has to talk to me."

Barcelona were able to sign off on a positive note with victory over Eibar but, without club talisman Lionel Messi, they were short of their best once again.

Koeman admits that has been a familiar theme this season, with it up to him to find a way of firing the Blaugrana back into title contention.

He added: "We are Barca. We have played a game that has not been brilliant, without opportunities. We have not created danger.

"I have to highlight the energy that the team has put into a difficult moment, because we have been losing points for two or three weeks and the last days have not been calm.

"We must highlight the professionalism of this team to win today's game."

While disappoointed to see his team come up short, Koeman acknowledges that Atletico - led by former Barca striker Luis Suarez - have been the standout side in the Spanish top tier.

He said of the capital giants and their success under Diego Simeone: "You have to look at yourself.

"I want to congratulate Atlético de Madrid for their season and for being champion.

"Generally, they have been the team that has been leading the longest and has a very well made squad."

