Kodjia scores as Aston Villa finish regular Championship season in defeat

The Villains had confirmed their spot in the Championship play-offs prior to Sunday's outing

Jonathan Kodjia was on target as fell to a late 2-1 defeat against on the final day of Championship matches.

With Tammy Abraham still out through injury, the 29-year-old striker continued to fill in his stead.

His 14th-minute equaliser, after Teemu Pukki opened the scoring in the seventh minute, looked to be enough for Villa to stretch their unbeaten to run 13 games.

In the 86th minute, however, Mario Vrancic scored the winner for the visiting Norwich side.

The season-ending loss to the league champions, however, had no effect on Villa's play-off chances, with 76 points from 46 games enough to pin down the fifth position in the log.

Kodjia finished the regular Championship season with nine goal in 39 league appearances, while Abraham - who has 25 goals - was unable to give Norwich's Pukki a final challenge for the Golden Boot, as the Finland striker bagged his 29th effort at Villa Park.

Article continues below

Next up for Villa is the final hustle for a place in the Premier League.

On the international scene, Kodjia's Cote d’Ivoire will compete in the in the off-season.

The Elephants find themselves in Group D, alongside , and Namibia.