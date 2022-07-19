Kodisang: What Braga attacker's agent told Kaizer Chiefs amid proposed transfer to Chaves

Amakhosi's hopes of signing the 22-year-old have ended with KK tipped to join a Primeira Liga club

Kaizer Chiefs were given first preference by SC Braga attacker Kobamelo Kodisang amid his proposed transfer to Chaves.

The Soweto giants seem to have missed out on their target as the attacker has been tipped to join Chaves from Braga on a season-long loan deal according to reports in Portugal.

Having spent the last three seasons playing in the Portuguese Liga 3 for Braga's reserve teams, the youngster nicknamed KK was not prepared to spend another campaign in the lower leagues.

"We made it clear to Braga that KK cannot be loaned out to a second division club," his agent Mike Makaab told Gasigasi FM.

"We were not interested [in a move to a second division club]. That's why we spoke to Chiefs. We said to Chiefs that he would only come to them if he was cleared to come back [to the PSL].

Makaab also confirmed that the former Platinum Stars player is set to join the Primeira Liga club with the deal likely to be announced on Tuesday.

"We hope that an announcement will be made on Tuesday regarding KK joining a Primeira Liga club," the Prosport International CEO added.

Chaves are set to campaign in the Primeira Liga in the upcoming 2022-23 campaign after gaining promotion from Liga Portugal 2 at the end of the 2021-22 term.

Kodisang's former South Africa under-17, under-20 and under-23 teammate Luther Singh spent some time with Chaves on loan from Braga in 2019.

Chaves will reportedly have an option to purchase KK from Braga at the end of his loan deal.