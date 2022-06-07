Kodisang to Kaizer Chiefs a wise move?

The ex-Platinum Stars player's representative, Mike Makaab said this week that there have been talks with Amakhosi about his client moving back to SA

Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly been in discussions about signing former Bidvest Wits youngster Kobamelo Kodisang, who these days plays for Braga in Portugal's top-flight.

In most other seasons, there wouldn't be too much discussion if Chiefs were to sign a player like Kodisang.

The Soweto side are however in the middle of a major rebuilding phase and after what has already been a big clearout, they could probably do with getting in some tried-and-tested players. It may be a difficult environment coming in for a youngster at a club where the supporters are rarely patient these days after seven trophyless seasons.

Currently, Kodisang is a player of promise but not yet proven capability and he's spent the majority of the last three seasons playing for the Braga reserve team. For whatever reason, his time in Europe has not been as successful as he would probably have hoped, albeit he's still just 22-years-old.

He did manage 10 goals in the 2020/ 21 season. But overall Kodisang has scored just 21 in his entire club career (of which 20 were in the reserve league), and only once in 23 matches for the SA junior national teams.



So he's not a prolific scorer, something Chiefs need. And he’s not yet shown he’s one for the big stage.

Kodisang is a player in the skilful attacking midfielder/ tricky winger category, where the Glamour Boys already have the likes of Happy Mashiane, Kgaogelo Sekgota, Sabelo Radebe, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Keagan Dolly and Khama Billiat.

So he would need to be special to jump that queue.

On the other hand, he's a player with exciting potential - nippy and quick, able to take on and beat opponents - and who may feel he has a point to prove and wants to kick-start his career.

Perhaps a loan move could be a good option for both parties. Or put it this way, he might be a good investment for the future, but not one Chiefs can expect to rely on from the outset and they'll still need to add quite a bit more firepower after the departures of Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro, Lebogang Manyama and Dumisani Zuma.