Kobamelo Kodisang’s agent Mike Makaab has disclosed how close the forward was to joining Kaizer Chiefs.

Kodisang was Chiefs’ top transfer target

An eventual transfer did not materialize

Kodisang later loaned to Moreirense

WHAT HAPPENED? Kodisang was a top target for Arthur Zwane before the season began, and Makaab has explained how transfer negotiations – that would have sealed the player’s return to the Premier Soccer League – failed.

Zwane had prioritized the South Africa international as he set out to rebuild a strong squad to challenge for titles.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "Of course, there was a real chance with Chiefs, it’s just unfortunate that the two clubs [Braga and Chiefs] couldn’t come to an agreement on the transfer fee," Makaab revealed, as quoted by SABC Sport.

"It’s a fact in football. If the selling club and the buying club can’t come to an agreement because they have different levels of value that’s attached to the player, then one has to accept that’s how football works. Is he coming back to South Africa? No."

WHAT IS MORE: Later, Braga loaned Kodisang to Moreirense – featuring in Liga Portugal 2 – and Makaab has further revealed the terms of the contract.

"They have an option on his permanent services, and we are pretty confident that, barring any mishaps, that will be the case at the end of the season," he added.

"Moreirense are highly favoured to gain promotion and they look likely to be one of the two. Kodisang is their leading goal scorer from a wide position [six in 13 games]. He is a talented player, and he’s got a wonderful attitude and character.

"His future is now firmly, we believe, going to be in Europe and there’s every chance he will play in the top tier in Portugal next season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Makaab's assertion means Chiefs stand no chance to sign the former South Africa U17 and U20 in the January transfer period.

The former Bidvest Wits who was part of Braga since 2019, made his Primeira Liga maiden appearance in May 2022 before he was later allowed to join Moreirense on a season long-loan.

Although Zwane finally landed Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana, the Burundian has been battling injuries, which may force the club to look for a viable backup.

WHAT NEXT FOR KODISANG? With the mini-transfer upcoming, Amakhosi are set to be heavily involved as they look not only for a striker but also for Njabulo Blom’s successor.