Kodisang: Kaizer Chiefs break silence on South Africa and Braga starlet

The 48-year-old tactician insisted he has players who can play in KK's position when he discussed the former Bidvest Wits star

Kaizer Chiefs have broken their silence on former South Africa youth international Kobamelo 'KK' Kodisang.

The Braga attacker has been the subject of interest from Amakhosi with the Soweto giants keen to sign him ahead of the 2022-23 season according to his agent Mike Makaab.

However, Maakab stated that Chiefs had lost interest in Kodisang after he was tipped to join Chaves from fellow Portuguese Primeira Liga side Braga.

Zwane insisted that they are not disappointed to have missed out on the talented player who has represented South Africa at the Under-17 World Cup, U20 World Cup and Olympic Games.

"No, we are not disappointed (on not signing Kodisang). I think we have assembled a very good squad," Zwane told the media.

The former Amakhosi reserve team coach explained that he has Kamohelo Mahlatsi and Kgaogelo Sekgota as his options on the flanks.

"We've got balance. We've still got Mahlatsi, we still have KG (Sekgota). We have many players if we want to change the formation, to play with wingers," he added.

"If we want to play with wing-backs, we still have players who can give us that power on the right and left flanks. I think we have balance."

Kodisang's proposed transfer to Chaves failed to materialise and he returned to Braga where he is training with the reserve team that campaigns in Liga Portuguese 3.

He has been linked with Liga Portuguese 2 outfit Moreirense this week.