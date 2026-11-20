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Kocaelispor vs Fenerbahçe: Kick-off time

Super Lig - Game Week 12 21 Nov 2026 - 11:00 Kocaeli Stadium

Kocaelispor face Fenerbahçe at Kocaeli Stadium in the Süper Lig. Both teams sit in the top half of the table, though their recent form has differed.

Under coach Selcuk Inan, Kocaelispor have become a solid home side. A recent 2-0 away win against Eyupspor strengthened their position in the table.

Fenerbahçe arrive with renewed confidence. Emre Belözoglu's side recently beat Liverpool 3-2 in the Champions League and thrashed Corum FK 5-0 in the league.

They have had setbacks, though. League defeats against Göztepe and Galatasaray show Fenerbahçe have yet to find consistency.

Fenerbahçe's Romelu Lukaku, Belgium's record goalscorer with 94 international goals, is unavailable because of hip problems. His absence leaves the attack with a challenge.

Kocaelispor will look to capitalise and take points in front of their home crowd. Broadcast details for anyone wanting to watch live are below.

This week's talking points: What has happened at Kocaelispor and Fenerbahçe?

Kocaelispor have three wins, one draw and one defeat from their past five competitive matches. Most recently, they won 2-0 away against Eyupspor in the Süper Lig. Before that came a goalless draw against Rizespor and a 3-0 cup win against Mazidagi Fosfat Spor. They scored seven goals and conceded four across those five games.

Fenerbahçe have two wins, one draw and two defeats in their last five matches. They most recently beat Corum FK 5-0 in the Süper Lig, having previously beaten Liverpool 3-2 in the Champions League. League defeats against Göztepe (1-2) and Galatasaray (1-2) also feature in that run. Fenerbahçe scored 13 goals and conceded seven across the five games.

Kocaelispor vs Fenerbahçe: Line-ups

Kocaelispor vs Fenerbahçe: Form

Kocaelispor vs Fenerbahçe: Head-to-head record

Kocaelispor vs Fenerbahçe: League tables