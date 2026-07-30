The KNVB are expected to announce Ronald Koeman's successor as Netherlands head coach next week. That is the expectation of Voetbal International.

Today marks exactly one month since the Netherlands went out of the World Cup on penalties to Morocco. Koeman announced his departure almost immediately afterwards.

Since then, director of top-level football Nigel de Jong has been looking for a successor and still has not found one. "With the start of the Nations League in September, we know there is some urgency", he said shortly after the World Cup exit.

That search will not end with Arne Slot. The 47-year-old coach prefers a longer career in club football. He wants to work somewhere in Europe, although it is still unclear exactly where.

"It is unknown whether and how often Slot and the KNVB have spoken to each other, but the fact that the search for a head coach has already been going on for five weeks suggests that there must have been talks", Martijn Krabbendam reports on behalf of VI.

Krabbendam expects the KNVB to break their silence next week and mentions only one name in that regard. "The association are now forced to switch to another candidate. It has long been known that Michael Reiziger is on the list. He already works at the KNVB as head coach of Jong Oranje. He previously coached Jong Ajax."

As for the other names linked with the Netherlands in recent months, none currently look realistic. Peter Bosz is in the middle of pre-season with PSV, while Erik ten Hag - technical director at FC Twente - has already made it clear that he is 'not available'.