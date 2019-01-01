Knowledge Musona: The PSL is the strongest league on the continent

The former Amakhosi fan-favourite is grateful to South Africa's top-flight, ahead of this year's Afcon finals

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Knowledge Musona believes that the Premier Soccer League ( ) is the strongest league on the African continent.

The Zimbabwe captain had two successful stints with Amakhosi in the PSL and he managed to win the Golden Boot award in 2011.

Musona, who is set to lead the Warriors at the 2019 finals in , praised the PSL for giving his countrymen an opportunity to showcase their talents.

"I believe it is the strongest league in Africa," Musona told reporters.

"It develops players from Zimbabwe and gives them the opportunity to showcase themselves in Africa."

Musona is currently on the books of Belgian giants RSC , who have won a record 34 First Division A titles and five European titles.

However, the experienced striker, who was sold to German side TSG 1899 by Chiefs in 2011, spent the second round of the recent campaign on loan at First Division A side KSC Lokeren.

"Some of them are in clubs that are playing in the . It shows that it is a strong league," the well-travelled player added.

The 28-year-old marksman feels that the presence of PSL players in the Warriors squad helped the team during their successful 2019 Afcon qualifying campaign.

"With us qualifying and topping a group that included DR Congo, and playing with the players from , it shows the PSL is a strong league with quality," he continued

"Thanks to the PSL for giving us the opportunity to showcase our talent and be seen around Europe.

"We are so grateful for South Africa accommodating us to play here and giving us the opportunity to go abroad."

Zimbabwe have been drawn in Group A at the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off on June 21 in .

The Warriors will begin their Afcon campaign against Egypt in Cairo, before meeting and DR Congo as they look to reach the knockout stages.