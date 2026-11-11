It seems that Jürgen Klopp, the Germany head coach, has settled on the shape of his strikers' pecking order in his plans, but the choice between the available names carries striking surprises, especially as topping the list of Bundesliga top scorers has not given its holder an advantage in the race to secure a starting place with the Germany side.
According to a report by the newspaper "Sport Bild", Kai Havertz tops Klopp's list of preferred forwards. He keeps his place as the first-choice option with little real competition. The 27-year-old filled the same role under the previous coach Julian Nagelsmann, and he still enjoys the confidence of the new technical staff.
Klopp values Havertz's tactical understanding and his intelligence in reading the flow of play, as well as his experience at the highest European and international levels. The Arsenal forward has also recovered from the muscular injury he suffered during the German coach's first game in Amsterdam, and he is now ready to feature again.
Younes Ben Taleb is the surprise in second place, ahead of Niclas Füllkrug, even though the Werder Bremen striker tops the Bundesliga goalscoring charts. Klopp had already called up the 23-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt player to the last two camps after he caught the eye with his club displays.
Ben Taleb may not have delivered standout performances in his first appearances in the national team shirt, but his numbers at Frankfurt tell a different story. He has scored 8 goals and provided two assists in 11 official matches. He ranks among the most prominent rising names in the Bundesliga this season, and that gave him the edge in Klopp's ranking according to the report.
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Füllkrug came in third, despite his superior goalscoring numbers. The Werder Bremen striker has scored 9 goals in the Bundesliga, with 3 more in the German Cup, which makes him the highest-scoring German striker this season. The 33-year-old missed out on Klopp's first squad, but he returned in preparation for the two fixtures against Serbia and the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League.
Klopp sets out the main criterion for his selection
Performance is the main criterion for selection, not age. Klopp confirmed as much, though the role awaiting Füllkrug in the next two matches remains unclear. His ranking behind Havertz and Ben Taleb means topping the goalscoring race was not enough to push him to the front of the coach's options. Klopp placed Jonathan Burkardt fourth but left the Eintracht Frankfurt striker out of the current squad. The forward scored twice in the 2-2 draw against Paderborn, yet a goalscoring dip in the previous four league matches, in which he failed to find the net, may have cost him his call-up.
The secret behind the omission: did Luca Zidane pay the price for his father's stance on the thorny issue?
Nick Woltemade came fifth after a difficult year that included his loan to Juventus, before he recently scored his first goal in the Italian league. Klopp values his technical ability and his skill on the ball, but he believes the 24-year-old needs to become more of a threat in front of goal. Woltemade dropped out of the squad for the first time since his international debut in June 2025.
Deniz Undav, the Stuttgart captain, came sixth after his level dipped compared to last season. He has scored just two goals in 15 matches, against 25 goals and 14 assists the previous campaign. Klopp told him personally in September that his omission was not final, but that he needs to regain his full physical sharpness.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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