Klopp shuts down questions on taking Germany job as Liverpool boss is mooted as possible successor to Low

The current coach of Die Mannschaft has revealed that he will be stepping down this summer, but a countryman at Anfield will not be taking his place

Jurgen Klopp has ruled out the possibility of taking over from Joachim Low as manager of Germany after this summer’s European Championship, with the Liverpool boss fully committed to his contract at Anfield.

The current coach of Die Mannschaft has revealed that he will be stepping down after one more major tournament at the helm, meaning that a prominent post in world football is set to become available.

Inevitably, given his standing in the global game and current struggles for Premier League form, Klopp has been mooted as a potential option for the DFB to explore, but he insists that a deal on Merseyside that is due to run until 2024 will not be broken.

What has been said?

“If that's the question you want to ask, if I'm available for the job: no,” Klopp told reporters when quizzed on links to the Germany job at a press conference to preview Liverpool’s Champions League clash with RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

“Logi Low did an incredible job for so many years. One of the most successful. I understand he wants to have this highlight of a Euros. And then someone else will do a job. Lots of good German managers.”

He added: “No, I will not be available as a potential coach of the German national team in the summer or after the summer.

“I have three years left at Liverpool. It's a simple situation; you sign a contract and you try to stick to that.”

