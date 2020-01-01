'Klopp saw something in me' - Robertson thanks Liverpool boss for trusting in his potential

The Scottish full-back has expressed his gratitude towards the Reds coach for bringing him to Anfield three years ago

Andrew Robertson has thanked boss Jurgen Klopp for trusting in his potential while he was on the books of .

Liverpool forked out £8 million ($10m) to sign Robertson following Hull's relegation from the Premier League in 2017. The left-back has since racked up 125 appearances for the Reds, while becoming a Premier League and winner.

Robertson has played a key role in Liverpool's run to the title this season, scoring two goals and laying on 10 assists in 34 outings, solidifying his reputation as one of the top defenders in English football in the process.

The 26-year-old has credited Klopp for helping him to develop his all-round game at Anfield, while expressing his hope that the Germain remains in charge for "many more years to come".

Robertson told Liverpool's official website of the belief his manager has always had in his ability: "Obviously the faith to sign me, first and foremost, from a relegated club, which probably I don't think I got many Liverpool fans excited about my signing when people like Mo [Salah] and Ox [Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain] were getting signed at the same time.

"The manager saw something in me that he could develop into being a decent player and I'm glad he's done that.

"It took me time, the first three or four months was tough, but my relationship with him was the same then as it is now.

"He still looks to improve me every day in training and he still looked to make be better back then as he does now. So my relationship with him is amazing and long may that continue because he's improved my game, he's improved me as a person and that's what you look for in a manager. So I couldn't ask for much better.

"I don't think any of the lads could and hopefully he's here for many more years to come."

The Reds will be officially awarded the Premier League trophy after their final home fixture of the season against on Wednesday, and Robertson "can't wait" for club captain Jordan Henderson to hold the prize aloft on the hallowed Anfield turf.

He added on the impending title celebrations: "We can’t wait! Obviously, when we won the Champions League last year you get the trophy in a matter of minutes after the game and then you don't let go of it, so we've had to wait three weeks it will be, but to see Hendo lift the trophy above his head will be emotional.

"It will be all the emotions into one, I think. Seeing our captain lift a trophy that has not been at the club for 30 years will bring joy and happiness and everything along with it.

"Of course we would love the fans to be there to enjoy a big celebration against Chelsea but it's not meant to be and we'll try to make the most of it.

"But the fact that Hendo gets his hands on the trophy is enough for us and we look forward to that game so much, and then we can really celebrate with the trophy in our hands."