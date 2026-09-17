Klopp reveals the secret behind calling up Younes Ben Taleb, and explains the reason for his surprise decision regarding the Germany squad

Jürgen Klopp has defended his surprising decision to name two separate squads for Germany's four matches during the upcoming international break, explaining the inclusion of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Younes Ebnoutalib.

Ebnoutalib represented Morocco at youth level and spent years linked with the Atlas Lions. Now he may finally make his debut for Germany.

Klopp called up the Frankfurt striker and made no secret of his admiration for the 23-year-old.

Three goals in his first three league matches quickly caught the eye of the new Germany boss.

The secret behind calling up Younes Ebnoutalib

Speaking to the press on Thursday, Klopp singled out Ebnoutalib's performances for praise, saying: "I watched his first match with Frankfurt and I said to myself: what a player! Where did they get him from? There was no debate within the coaching staff, we all agreed immediately: yes, we must include him."

"His intelligence, especially regarding his play in the final attacking third, without falling into the offside trap, is exceptional and wonderful," he added. "He is a great talent."

Germany named a special squad for the fixtures against the Netherlands (24 September) and Greece (27 September). A second squad will contest the matches against Serbia (1 October) and Greece (4 October). Goalkeeper Finn Dahmen (Augsburg) is the only player in both.

Why did Klopp announce two squads for Germany?

Klopp warned: "We did not form a first team or a reserve team. We want to win all four matches."

The idea, he explained, is to watch as many players as possible during the upcoming camp.

"I have opened the door wide and said: everyone who wants to take part has a chance," he added.

He had hinted at this during his first press conference in July, revealing he had "a list of more than 60 players".

Ter Stegen number one, and Kimmich the new captain

Some calls remain to be made. Ter Stegen (34) will be the first-choice goalkeeper after his 15-month absence from the pitch.

But ter Stegen must keep an eye on Finn Dahmen, the only player named in both squads and seemingly a favourite of Klopp's, who said: "He is a very talented goalkeeper, and I would like to see him play for a longer period."

Experience will matter too. Joshua Kimmich takes the captain's armband and will feature as a midfielder.

Klopp explained: "We never discussed the possibility of him playing as a right-back. He is an experienced player, and he must be a role model. But we need to adapt to a new style of play. We have tactical matters to resolve. I am convinced that he will show his full potential."

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The new players in the Germany squad

Eleven new players earn call-ups, and 16 have never played for the senior side. It is a bold refresh that injects fresh energy into the group.

Klopp said: "When I called up Bambasi Konté, he laughed for two minutes. I also surprised Mika Baur, Felix Kaidel and Hennes Berns."

Four Freiburg players also made the cut: Philipp Treu, Yannik Engelhardt, Max Rosenfelder and Derry Scherhant.

Jürgen explained: "Freiburg have been putting in an outstanding performance for a while. Every team is made up of different personalities, and everyone contributes. You cannot buy a tough mentality, but you can develop it. Freiburg's players possess this mentality."

Not everyone celebrated. Several players with a history in the Germany setup missed out.

The exclusion of Deniz Undav, the standout substitute at the World Cup, may raise eyebrows. Klopp said: "I spoke with him. He has not yet regained his level this season. I wanted to select four strikers, and at the moment, I have chosen the others."

He concluded: "Leroy Sané has not yet regained his level this season. I will speak with him, but I have not done so yet. I have not spoken with Leon Goretzka either, but he is injured. I made more than 50 or 60 phone calls."