Klopp not expecting major transfer activity with Liverpool unable to spend 'crazy money'

The Reds are yet to make a major signing this summer but their manager says deals could still happen at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp says are still working on making new signings but are unable to spend "crazy money" on arrivals.

Liverpool invested heavily in their squad during 2018 by signing Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Ahead of the 2019-20 season, though, the Reds have only brought in teenage defender Sepp van den Berg from PEC Zwolle.

forward Nicolas Pepe is reportedly a transfer target for the Anfield club as they seek reinforcements after winning last season's but Klopp indicated it might not be possible to strengthen his squad.

"It's not easy," Klopp told the Liverpool Echo. "I said last year that to improve the team is not easy with reasonable money. With crazy money, you always can do it – okay, you pay whatever you want, then it's possible.

"We are not a club like that. We cannot do that. We are really wealthy but we cannot do what some other teams are doing. That's how it is.

"But we don't have to. We have to find solutions during the season. Yes, you find sometimes the solution in the transfer market and we have done that. I don't have to name the players, everybody knows. But otherwise you have to find the solutions on the training ground and that's what we do now.

"We are still looking, but it will not be the [biggest] transfer window of LFC. It just will be a transfer window. We will see what we do, and if we haven't done anything by the end it will be for different reasons.

"It's about using this team. In the transfer window, you have to build a team that you think you want to go into the season with. But I have that team already. If we can bring somebody else in that makes it even better, we will see. But if not, this team is already there. And again we will have to find solutions at different moments."

Liverpool also confirmed the injury sustained by Yasser Larouci in a feisty pre-season friendly against is not thought to be serious.

Larouci was caught by a wild tackle from defender Joris Gnagnon, who was sent off for the challenge and later apologised on social media.

A Liverpool statement said: "Larouci has suffered heavy bruising in his femur bone and the club's medical team will continue to monitor the injury as it settles. However, the Reds are optimistic the 18-year-old will only be ruled out for no more than a matter of weeks."

Liverpool continue their preparations for the new Premier League season by taking on CP at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.