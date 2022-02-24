Klopp: Mane's performance for Liverpool was 'insane' against Leeds United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was left impressed with Sadio Mane's display in the 6-0 Premier League win over Leeds United on Wednesday night at Anfield.

"Sadio Mane’s game was probably one of his best in the way he interpreted his role," Klopp told Premier League Productions as quoted by HITC.

"Playing in the centre. How he got away from his opponent and open up gaps for us. It was absolutely insane."

The win for the Reds means the gap between them and leaders Manchester City is just three points.

"Honestly, we don’t chase City; we try to win our football games. The thing is now we have obviously the [Carabao] Cup final at the weekend [against Chelsea] and City play [Everton], but they might probably win this game then it is six points again before we play the next Premier League game.

"I am not sure then if we play the next game after them or before them, [but] it might be nine points all of a sudden, so we don’t have to count these kinds of things. We just have to win our football games.

"Do we do that front-footed? Yes, but as much as I love the goals we scored tonight, I loved the clean sheet because everything we do is based on a top-organised defensive performance. Without that, we are just a good football team, but with that, we can be a successful football team."

It was Mohamed Salah who opened the scoring for the hosts in the 15th minute from the penalty spot before setting up Joel Matip for the team's second in the 30th minute.

The Egypt captain then scored the third for the hosts in the 35th minute to ensure a healthy half-time lead.

Mane claimed his goals in the 80th and 90th minutes respectively before Virgil van Dijk completed the rout with another goal in the stoppages.