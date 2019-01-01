Klopp: Liverpool win over Barcelona one of the best moments in football history

's comeback against was one of the best moments in football history, according to Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

The Premier League side overturned a 3-0 deficit from the semi-final first leg with a 4-0 win on an emotional night at Anfield.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Klopp said: "Tuesday for sure was one of the best moments in football history, not just for Liverpool."

