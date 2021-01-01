Klopp: Liverpool scored three unbelievable goals against West Ham

The Reds put an end to West Ham's four-game winning run through a double from Mohamed Salah and a strike from Georginio Wijnaldum

Jurgen Klopp was delighted with Liverpool's performance in Sunday's 3-1 win against West Ham, hailing their three goals as "unbelievable".

After a goalless first half the Reds broke the deadlock just before the hour mark through Mohamed Salah, who received the ball from Curtis Jones, evaded Aaron Cresswell and sent it curling beyond

Lukasz Fabianski.

Salah struck again 11 minutes later as Liverpool hit West Ham on the counterattack and the Egyptian star was there to tuck it away.

Georginio Wijnaldum rounded off the scoring six minutes from full-time, reducing Craig Dawson's late strike for West Ham to a mere consolation.

The result put an end to West Ham's four-game winning streak in the Premier League and Klopp was delighted with the way his side handled their hosts.

"It was a great game, a very professional game, very controlled against usually a flying side," he told Sky Sports .

"We didn't create enough in the first half. We made little adjustments at half-time and it paid off. We scored three unbelievable goals.

"In the first half we had three midfielders on the other side of the ball so Xherdan Shaqiri had to pass backwards.

"We wanted Divock Origi more in the centre. We played a double 10 then with Thiago and Shaqiri. James Milner is fine but showed signs of hamstring so we showed the right moment to bring him off.

"Shaq I thought he passed the ball too early. What Mo [Salah] made of it was incredible. The first touch was unbelievable.

"These boys are a really good group. They're not happy at not being successful, not winning, but they always have the right attitude."

Liverpool move up to third in the league with their latest win and trail leaders Manchester City by four points, though Pep Guardiola's side have a game in hand.

The reigning champions will host Brighton at Anfield on Wednesday before they face rivals City on February 7.

West Ham, meanwhile, will hope to get back to winning ways when they travel to Aston Villa in midweek, followed by a trip to Fulham next Saturday.