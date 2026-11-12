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Jürgen Klopp, the head coach of the Germany national team, has revealed the details of the conversation that took place between him and Felix Nmecha, the Borussia Dortmund and Mannschaft player, regarding his controversial goal celebration, which sparked widespread criticism due to its association with a religious campaign and a controversial sect.

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Klopp confirmed during Thursday's press conference, held ahead of tomorrow's UEFA Nations League clash with Serbia, that he had spoken directly with Nmecha after the row over his celebration blew up. The player told him the gesture carried no discriminatory message or incitement to hatred, and that he would not repeat the celebration in future.

The former Liverpool manager said: "Yes, this was an important topic for discussion. Perhaps we should go back a little to the beginning. I watched the football matches last weekend, and I saw Felix score two wonderful goals, and I also saw his celebration. At first, I didn't think about it at all, neither the celebration itself nor the gesture he made."

"After that the discussions began," he added, "and perhaps it was because of my ignorance of the matter or for some other reason, but at first I didn't pay attention to it. As the controversy escalated, I started looking into the details of the subject and trying to form a clear picture of it."

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He continued: "It was clear to me that I wanted to talk to Felix as soon as we met, because I see that this is the most important thing. I have known Felix Nmecha for a few months, and I can say that he is a very friendly young man, who is warm and open, and always spreads positive energy when he is with us."

Klopp confronted the player with the criticisms and interpretations his celebration had provoked. "I told him: this is the situation, and these are the discussions going on because of it, so what are we going to do? People are asking me what I should say."

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"I confronted him with all the things you might have confronted him with, and with what some people might think," he went on. "And to be clear, I am not one of those people, but there are those who look at the matter this way."

Nmecha's answer was blunt. Klopp relayed it: "He told me that it had nothing to do with that at all, and that he loves all people, and does not discriminate against anyone."

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That response, the Germany coach said, settled the most important aspect of the issue for him. Talk then turned to the celebration itself, with Klopp asking the player how to handle it given the interpretations it had provoked among fans.

According to Klopp, Nmecha replied that he would not repeat the gesture. "And for this reason he will not celebrate in this way again," the coach added.

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He stressed the player meant nothing beyond its personal significance. "His message is that he places the crown at the feet of Lord Jesus Christ. That is all it means to him, and there is no additional message or hidden connotation behind his celebration. And for me, that was enough."

What happened?

It all traces back to Borussia Dortmund's match against Elversberg last Saturday in the Bundesliga, when Nmecha scored two stunning long-range goals to drive his side to a 2-1 win.

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His celebration did the rest. He gestured to an imaginary crown, lifted it from his head, then knelt and placed it on the ground.

That celebration ties to a campaign called "The King's Return", run by an evangelical religious network known as "Ballers in God". The network counts a number of Christian footballers among its members and aims to express the Christian faith and spread its messages among athletes.

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Criticism followed over positions attributed to the campaign and network on racism and abortion, according to investigations by German broadcaster (ARD). Borussia Dortmund's official supporters' group then rounded on the celebration, insisting faith should never justify exclusion or discrimination and that the club must remain a space for everyone.