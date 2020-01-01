'Klopp has knocked Man United off their perch!' - Liverpool 'five years ahead' of arch rivals, says Hamann

A former Reds favourite thinks that Anfield is now a more attractive prospect to top players than Old Trafford

Jurgen Klopp has knocked "off their perch", according to Dietmar Hamann, who says are "five years ahead" of their arch-rivals in terms of their status on the elite stage.

Liverpool clinched a sixth European Cup last season after beating in an all-English final, which marked the first major trophy of Klopp's reign.

UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup triumphs followed in the first half of the 2019-20 campaign, and the Reds silverware haul was completed when they picked up a first league title in 30 years last week.

More teams

Klopp's men were declared champions with a record seven games left to spare thanks to 's win over at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

Liverpool's first Premier League crown puts them 12 behind United in the recent history of English football, but in actual fact, they are now just one away from equalling the Red Devils' mark of 20 domestic triumphs overall.

United haven't picked up the famous trophy since 2013 and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is currently in the middle of the rebuilding job at Old Trafford.

Hamann believes there has been a power shift at the top of English football, with Liverpool now the biggest draw in the Premier League under Klopp.

The ex-Reds midfielder told The Mirror: “When I was a player, the club everyone wanted to join was Manchester United. You knew that signing for United guaranteed you winners’ medals.

“They were the biggest club, the club that everyone inside and outside spoke about.

“Since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, United have suffered on the pitch. And with perfect timing, Jurgen Klopp has come in and made Liverpool the club everyone wants to join.

“In that respect, he has knocked United off their perch.

Article continues below

“I am not sure Liverpool will dominate the Premier League like United did – because Manchester City and Pep Guardiola will have something to say about that.

“But Liverpool are five years ahead of United – and London’s big clubs are even further behind.

“Klopp has four years left on his contract – and by the time that is up he will want to get past United’s 20 titles and also win the again.”