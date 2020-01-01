Klopp gives Matip and Gomez injury update as Fabinho starts at centre-back for Liverpool against Chelsea

The defensive midfielder partners Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the Reds' defence to cover for injury problems

manager Jurgen Klopp says he opted to play Fabinho at centre-back in Sunday’s Premier League match against because Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are struggling with injury.

The defensive midfielder partnered Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the Reds' defence as they lined up against the Blues at Stamford Bridge, taking the place of Gomez, who started in last week’s 4-3 win over Leeds at Anfield.

Klopp was forced to adjust the back-line because of fitness concerns over Gomez and Matip, while 17-year-old Billy Koumetio, who made the bench for the Community Shield defeat to last month, is also unavailable.

Asked what led to Gomez and Matip’s absence, Klopp said to Sky Sports: “Not a lot, but enough. Joe is not a real concern – it’s probably only today. Same with Billy [Koumetio].

“With Joel, we have to see – it could take a few days longer. [It’s] muscle. After injuries that’s how it is. He looked perfect in the pre-season since he trained. But now he has got a little problem and we have to react, so that’s how it is. That’s why we start how we start.”

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said he would not be making any changes to his team’s strategy as a result of Liverpool’s switch-up, as he believes Fabinho is a capable defender.

“We'll have a few conversations in the dressing room but we're talking about high end, top quality players that have won everything,” he said.

“Fabinho has played centre-back for them before, knows that role.”

Liverpool completed the signing of Thiago Alcantara from in a deal that could cost as much as £27 million ($35m) on Friday.

The 29-year-old was left on the bench for Sunday’s encounter in London, however, as Klopp believes it is too soon for him to start for the reigning Premier League champions.

“I didn't think for a second about starting him, really funny that people could consider that,” he said.

“Bayern and Liverpool have perhaps some similarities but we play most of the time different so there was no chance of him starting today.”