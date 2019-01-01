Klopp defends Robertson's Napoli showing as he returns to Twitter with Van Dijk joke

The defender was forced to briefly shut down his social media account after receiving a torrent of abuse following Tuesday's Champions League clash

manager Jurgen Klopp brushed off criticism of Andy Robertson, saying the left-back's performances have been taken for granted.

The captain put in an unusually sloppy performance on Tuesday during Liverpool's 2-0 loss to Napoli in the and he gave away a second-half penalty.

Robertson subsequently received a significant amount of online abuse, which actually forced the defender to briefly shut down his Twitter account - although it was reactivated on Friday with a joke post directed towards team-mate Virgil Van Dijk.

Despite the poor evening in midweek, Robertson has been a superb performer for Liverpool over the last two years and Klopp said the 25-year-old deserved more credit, dismissing the criticism.

The big man enjoying my new shampoo #YNWA pic.twitter.com/jl1vtSgztK — Andrew Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) September 20, 2019

"The criticism has nothing to do with the expectation. It is to do with the world out there. He has played well for weeks and months and then you take it for granted," Klopp said during his weekly press conference.

"If there is one game less than another, you start asking what has happened to Andy Robertson. Nothing, it's completely normal. The game before, he was maybe the best player on the pitch.

"The [Jose] Callejon situation, we all agree that it was not a penalty. Was it smart from Callejon? Yes, if you want to be smart like this.

"He wanted to get Robertson out of the game with little challenges here and discussions with the referee, and he got a harsh yellow card, but you face very experienced players and they try everything to decrease your quality.

"Nothing else happened. It was a completely normal game from Robbo."

Top of the Premier League by five points, Liverpool make the trip to on Sunday looking to improve what has been a poor recent record away to fellow 'big-six' sides.

Liverpool have won just one of their past 12 Premier League trips to 'top-six' teams, a record that surprised Klopp.

"This is not good news obviously, but performance-wise, that's why it's so surprising. It is not an obvious problem," he said.

"We were often close to winning these games. [Over the past three years] it was pretty rare that it was a performance that deserved to lose an away game. So let's just keep going and we will see what happens."