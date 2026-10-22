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Greece v Germany - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A2 MD4Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

Klopp criticises Kompany: I don't understand Bayern Munich's style of play and Kane's roles!

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal
Bayern Munich
Arsenal
Champions League
Freiburg vs Bayern Munich
Freiburg
Bundesliga
J. Klopp
V. Kompany
Serbia vs Germany
Serbia
Germany
UEFA Nations League A
Germany vs Netherlands
Netherlands
H. Kane
Germany
England
Belgium
Serbia
Netherlands

The German coach shed light on the defensive side.

Jürgen Klopp has taken aim at Vincent Kompany's tactical approach at Bayern Munich, speaking after the Bavarians drew 2-2 with Arsenal on Wednesday evening at the Allianz Arena in the third round of the Champions League.

Klopp, now Germany's national team head coach, aired his confusion during the first half via the "DAZN" networkover Bayern's defensive setup. "I haven't fully understood Bayern's defensive system yet. Their style of play is sometimes hybrid; sometimes man-marking, sometimes individual defending, sometimes zonal defending. I just want to understand, I'm still learning," he said.

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The former Liverpool manager went on: "It is also said that Harry Kane is everywhere on the pitch. I find that wonderful when Bayern have the ball. But when I see Kane in the last defensive line, or pressing in midfield... listen, I am not the father of football, and everyone is free to do as they wish, but I cannot say that I understand Bayern's way of playing."

Asked to respond, Kompany refused the bait. He kept his reply to Kane's role alone: "Harry is everywhere, and he is a player who makes the right decisions astonishingly often."

Kane rolled on against Arsenal. He teed up Alphonso Davies before converting a penalty, underlining once more just how central he is to Bayern's attack with the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony only days away.

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