Klopp brutally honest about Ajax goalkeeper Ter Stegen: 'It is true that he...'

Jürgen Klopp has given his honest verdict on Marc ter Stegen. The Germany head coach admitted the Ajax goalkeeper had a couple of unfortunate moments in the build-up against the Netherlands on Thursday (1-1), but insisted that took nothing away from his performance.

"I heard that Marc was judged critically and that surprised me a little," Klopp said during his press conference on Saturday. "He kept brilliantly. Yes, it is true that he played the wrong ball a couple of times, but that sort of thing happens."

Klopp said Ter Stegen had kept Germany in the game against the Netherlands on several occasions. "I am 0.0 per cent critical of him. I am very, very happy with his performance," said the former manager of, among others, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.

Still, Ter Stegen will not be between the posts against Greece on Sunday. Klopp will give Alexander Nübel (Besiktas) his chance, but the head coach stressed the decision has nothing to do with Ter Stegen's display against the Netherlands. "Alex is playing tomorrow, but not because of what Marc showed."

Instead, Klopp said Nübel has earned his chance. "All three goalkeepers are making a sensational impression here. I hope Alex enjoys it and ideally makes sure tomorrow that we keep a clean sheet," said the manager, who also included Finn Dahmen of FC Augsburg in his squad.

Against the Netherlands, Ter Stegen made his return to the German national team after a long spell disrupted by injuries. Before his comeback, the goalkeeper had already spoken about how much his return to Die Mannschaft meant to him.

"For me it is always special to be here again, especially after a period in which things did not go as I had envisaged," Ter Stegen told Sky Sport earlier. "When your body lets you down, you appreciate it all the more when you can finally stand here again."