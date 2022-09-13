The Ngqamakhwe-born businessman also explained why the 37-year-old coach was working for the first team on a reserve team contract

Chippa United chairman Siviwe 'Chippa' Mpengesi has divulged that Daine Klate remains contracted to his club.



Klate was relieved of his duties as the Chilli Boys head coach following the team's 1-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns last week Wednesday in a PSL encounter.



Mpengesi has now explained that the former Orlando Pirates winger remains contracted to the Eastern Cape side on a reserve team contract.





"To be honest with you, Daine was coaching the PSL team with his MDC contract," Mpengesi told Metro FM on Monday night.





"We gave him a proposal for a PSL contract, and he said he was still considering it. It is not our fault though that he did not have a PSL contract.





"Daine Klate is not fired, he will be deployed elsewhere in the team. He is a local from PE [Gqeberha], we are definitely going to deploy him unless he doesn't want that."





Mpengesi went on to state that Morgan Mammila and Siyabulela Gwambi will continue as the club's first team coaches indefinitely having taken charge after Klate's dismissal.





“There are no vacancies here at Chippa, and I wish them all the best," the outspoken football administrator added.





The duo led the Chilli Boys to a 2-1 win over AmaZulu FC on Saturday - ending the team's four-match winless run in the PSL.