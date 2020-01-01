Klate: Former Orlando Pirates winger set to return to SuperSport United - Matthews

The Matsatsantsa boss has explained why the accomplished winger will be coming back to the club which nurtured him

Former attacker Daine Klate is set to return to SuperSport United.

The retired winger, who is currently busy with his Uefa A Coaching license, recently parted ways with where he served as the reserve team coach.

SuperSport chief executive officer Stanley Matthews says Klate will begin his internship in coaching at the club when the resumes after the competition was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Daine approached me to ask if he could serve out, part of his practical [training], in terms of coaching qualifications at the club,” Matthews said on Far Post.

“He is a former player of ours that we are exceptionally proud of, and he’s the most decorated player in South African football, the Ryan Giggs of as you know.

"He’s a kid that started with us from the School of Excellence in the youth academy.”

Klate started his career at SuperSport in 2004 and he helped the club win five major trophies, before moving to Pirates in 2010.

The former Bafana Bafana player returned to Matsatsantsa on a six-month loan deal in 2015, before leaving the club again, this time he joined on a permanent deal in the same year.

Matthews indicated Klate did a U-turn and joined the Clever Boys when he was expected to stay with the Tshwane giants.

“One of the first products to be promoted by Pitso [Mosimane] into the first team. He was a front-runner in that generation of Kermit Erasmus and Kamohelo Mokotjo and Thato Mokeke,” Matthews continued.

“Even though we didn’t have the best parting of ways in the end because when we brought him back from Pirates we expected him to stay with the club and he pulled a U-turn on me and went to Wits, but hats off to him, he went there and helped them to silverware.

“He’s a fantastic ambassador to the game and somebody who will always be synonymous with SuperSport United football club."

Klate is the most decorated player in the PSL era, having won 14 trophies before he retired last year.

