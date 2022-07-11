Klate: Ex-Orlando Pirates star lands Chippa United job

The 37-year-old hung up his boots in 2019 and three years later he has landed his first role in the top-flight

Former Orlando Pirates winger Daine Klate has been appointed as Chippa United head coach.

The ex-Bafana Bafana star replaces Gavin Hunt who was fired last season before Kurt Lentjies took over on an interim basis while also doubling as a player.

Bruce July and Siya Gwambi will assist Klate who snubbed Lentjies from being part of his technical team.

“Chippa United FC is pleased to announce the appointment of Daine Klate as the head coach for the 2022/2023 season,” Chippa announced in a statement

“Daine, a native of Gqeberha is one of the most decorated players of all time in South African football. Having won many titles in the domestic league.

“Having acquired his Fifa B licence coaching credentials and awaiting completion of his A licence currently, Daine has served as our DStv Diski Challenge coach over the course of two seasons and has performed extraordinarily well, finishing 4th in the 2021/2022 league.

“The team is also currently in the semi-finals of DStv Diski Shield. Daine will be assisted by Bruce July and Siya Gwambi and we wish him all the best as he embarks on this mammoth task.”

Klate’s appointment comes three days after Lentjies was placed on “special leave” by the club when he looked likely to be appointed substantive coach.

After taking over from Hunt, Lentjies guided Chippa to 14th place on the Premier Soccer League table last season.

The veteran midfielder might decide to continue playing in the upcoming season.

Klate will now assume a job considered the riskiest in the PSL as Chippa are known for frequently changing coaches.

He inherits a squad that recently lost their leading striker Bienvenu Eva Nga to Orlando Pirates and it is yet to be seen who will replace him.