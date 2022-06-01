Klate: Chippa United coach ready to return to Orlando Pirates with Benni McCarthy

The man who was nicknamed Matatazela during his days with the Soweto giants boasts of a Uefa B coaching license and he remains a Bucs fan

Orlando Pirates legend Daine Klate has spoken about his desire to return to the Soweto giants where he was considered to be a 'lucky charm'.



When the retired winger joined the Buccaneers from SuperSport United ahead of the 2010/11 season, he was a marquee signing and he lived up to expectations at the PSL heavyweights.



Having won three successive PSL titles with SuperSport, Klate was an influential player at Bucs - helping the club win seven major trophies within four years and also ending the club's seven-year trophy drought in the process.



Klate has now indicated that he is open to returning to the Houghton-based giants along with his former Pirates teammate Benni McCarthy who has been linked with the club's coaching job.



"I have a soft spot for Pirates, if Benni asks me to come, I'll gladly accept it," Klate told SAFM.



"This is something we spoke about when we were still playing. I love Pirates, I supported them as a kid and that's why I ended up playing for them."



McCarthy has remained jobless since he parted with AmaZulu FC three months ago with the team struggling in both the PSL and Caf Champions League.

It is unclear whether Pirates' co-head coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids will remain in charge of the team after the team endured a poor 2021-22 PSL season, when they finished sixth on the league log.



Klate is currently serving as Chippa United's reserve team head coach and he has revealed that he gets some advice from his former mentor at SuperSport and Bidvest Wits, Gavin Hunt.



"The first coach I call when I need advice is Gavin Hunt. When we get an early red card, I call him and he will give advice on the formation and what to do," he said.



"He's motivated me and encouraged me throughout my career."



The 37-year-old returned to Chippa for his second stint as the club's reserve team coach prior to the start of the 2021-22 campaign and he guided them to fourth on the DStv Diski Challenge log.



"We have done well in the DDC by finishing fourth. It's the highest placed finish for the club," the former Chppa player added.



"We have qualified for the Cup competition. But I'm not ready to move to a first-team yet. I have a Uefa B, but still want to work my way up from the bottom."