Kjell Scherpen is set to start work in the Premier League, Algemeen Dagblad reported on Sunday morning. The 26-year-old goalkeeper is swapping Union Saint-Gilloise for promoted side Ipswich Town. The English club are paying ten million euros to the Belgians, who can earn another three million in bonuses.

Scherpen enjoyed an excellent season in Belgium, winning both the Croky Cup and the Golden Glove awarded to the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets with Union.

Back at the end of May, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano had already reported that serious interest was gathering pace. Clubs from Italy, Germany and England also showed interest in the goalkeeper.

Brighton & Hove Albion signed the 2.06-metre Dutchman from Ajax in the summer of 2021 for five million euros. But a breakthrough in England did not immediately materialise.

Following loan spells at KV Oostende, Vitesse and Sturm Graz, Scherpen completed a permanent move to Union in the summer of 2025 for around two million euros. He signed there until mid-2028.

Now, after 43 matches, 21 of them without conceding a goal, Scherpen is heading back to England. The man from Emmen must still come through his medical before signing a four-year deal with The Tractor Boys.

Ipswich have also strengthened with Kayne van Oevelen, who arrived from FC Volendam. Van Oevelen and Scherpen will compete in particular with Christian Walton (30), clearly Ipswich's first choice last year.