Kizza on Montreal Impact deal, Waiswa welcomes Furman SuperSport United departure

The 20-year-old will remain with KCCA until December on loan before linking up with his MLS teammates later

international Mustafa Kizza has revealed how happy he is to join Major League Soccer ( ) side .

The Canadian team confirmed they signed Kizza on a two-year deal with an option for another year, and the deal will start on August 12.

The full-back will, however, remain at KCCA until December on loan as he cannot link up with his new teammates owing to the coronavirus travel restrictions.

“Am so happy to join Montreal Impact Alhamdulillah [praise be to God],” Kizza posted on Facebook.

Kizza was nurtured at the KCCA Academy from 2015 to 2016. He was later allowed to join Premier League side Maroons FC at the start of the 2016/17 season but he returned to KCCA in January of 2017.

For the last three-and-a-half years, Kizza has been turning out for KCCA.

“KCCA FC would like to wish Kizza Mustafa the best at his new home Montreal Impact when the time for his actual move comes,” the former Ugandan champions said in a statement.

Meanwhile, SuperSport United midfielder Moses Waiswa believes the exit of Dean Furman is a great chance for the other players to show their worth.

“The departure of [Dean] Furman gives us midfielders who have not been getting playing time a chance to prove that we can play and we shall take our chances,” Waiswa told Football256.

“I am pushing and working hard to be in the team, if the coaches give me a chance, I will surely take it.”

Luke Fleurs‚ Jesse Donn‚ Oswin Appollis‚ Guily Manziba, Zama Rambuwane, and Khanyisile Mayo are the players the Ugandan is competing against for a position in the starting team.

Waiswa made his SuperSport United league debut on January 24 and has played against and so far before the was suspended.

He is now ready for action.

“But I feel ready and I trust my body more because after the injury I was doubtful if I could really give a fight,” he added.

“I am now ready because I had enough time to recover mentally and physically so I am ready for the fight. Lockdown was long, so we are all excited to go back to the field and show what we have.

“It feels good coming back to training and seeing everyone pushing and hardworking. Although even before the resumption of the training sessions we were working hard.”

He was also involved when SuperSport United lost 1-0 to in the Nedbank Cup.