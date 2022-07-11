Kitenge lists reasons why Kaizer Chiefs should sign Burundian striker

The Soweto giants are assessing the 24-year-old forward as they search for a potent striker

Former Jomo Cosmos and Maritzburg United goalkeeper Aime Kitenge believes Burundi international Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana could be the solution to Kaizer Chiefs’ attacking frailties.

Bimenyimana has been training with Chiefs and featured in their practice match against Marumo Gallants last weekend.

Kitenge has described Bimenyimana as “a goal-poacher of note. A proper finisher …who will deliver goals” for Chiefs.

Just like their Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates and most Premier Soccer League clubs, Amakhosi have been struggling to have forwards who score double figures.

“The boy is a good, towering striker who I think has the ability to make the cut at Chiefs,” Kitenge told KickOff.

"He is a goal poacher of note. A proper finisher. He is still young, and the plus is that his height makes him effective in the air when crosses are coming in. Once he can adjust to what Chiefs need then he will deliver the goals for them.”

After parting ways with Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro, Lebogang Manyama and Lazarous Kambole, Chiefs have so far signed one striker during the current transfer period after bringing in Ashley du Preez.

Bimenyimana has previously played in Rwanda, Lithuania, Latvia, Slovakia and was last on the books of FC Kaysar in Kazakhstan where he left in January 2022.

His goalscoring record, however, does not appear impressive as he has never scored more than three league goals in a single season during his various stints with European clubs.

“I have no doubt in the boy’s abilities but rather a case of him adjusting to the environment here but luckily, he has been in Europe so this will not be a new experience,” said Kitenge.

“He can make it if he stays calm and composed. The challenge with trials is that it is a new environment that you should know how to handle.”

Chiefs spotted Kitenge on national duty in June when Namibia hosted Burundi in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at FNB Stadium.

He scored a late goal to earn Burundi a 1-1 draw but was red-carded soon after.