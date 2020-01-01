Kitala: DR Congo forward joins Sochaux from Lyon

After passing his medicals, the 22-year-old striker has been signed by the Yellow and Blues from the Groupama Stadium giants

Sochaux have announced the signing of Yann Kitala from side Olympique .

The DR Congo forward was offered a three-year deal having passed his medical at the French second division team.

According to Lyon, they received €300k for the deal, with a potential €500k in further bonuses while they have a considerable 35% profit sharing on the capital gain of a possible future transfer.

L’OL informe du transfert de @YannKitala au @FCSM_officiel pour un montant de 300 000 € auquel pourront s’ajouter des incentives pour un montant maximum de 500 000 € ainsi qu’un intéressement de 35% sur la plus-value d'un éventuel futur transfert. pic.twitter.com/6XMziqEO5A — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) June 18, 2020

Kitala would be hoping to start a new life at Montbeliard’s Stade Auguste Bonal upon completing his loan spell at Lorient.

A Clairefontaine academy graduate who played alongside Kylian Mbappe, the Franco-Congolese joined Lyon in July 2013.

He was Lyon’s highest goal scorer in the French fourth tier for the reserve team in the 2018-19 season scoring 20 goals in 63 matches across all competitions before moving to Lorient on loan without an option to buy.

He made his debut with Lorient in a 2–0 Ligue 2 win over Clermont Foot on 14 September 2019. Overall, he played in 11 league matches and scored two goals.

Following this move, he becomes the 10th African in the Yellow and Blues team after compatriot Salem Mbakata, Mehdi Jeannin ( ), Adolphe Teikeu ( ), Ousseynou Thioune ( ), Sofiane Daham (Algeria), Thomas Toure (Cote d'Ivoire), Amadou Dia N'Diaye (Senegal), Christophe Diedhiou (Senegal) and Abdoulaye Sane (Senegal).

Meanwhile, he took to social media to appreciate Lyon for all they have done for him while expressing his desire to start his new adventure as soon as possible.

“My heart club engraved for life. Thank you for everything,”

Mon club de cœur gravé à vie ❤️❤️❤️❤️ merci pour tout 🙏🏾❤️ #goneforlife @OL https://t.co/zSSZh6QyZz — Yann Kitala (@YannKitala) June 18, 2020

“New challenge. Very impatient to start the season and very proud to join Sochaux.

Nouveau challenge

Très impatient de commencé la saison et très fier de rejoindre le @FCSM_officiel

Vamos 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/o3pxhRQdK0 — Yann Kitala (@YannKitala) June 18, 2020

Sochaux was far from getting a promotion ticket to the French elite division having finished 14th in Ligue 2 last term with 34 points from 28 appearances.

Kitala played for Congo U20 in a friendly against U20 on October 7, 2015, and is eligible to represent the country’s senior national team.

Cameroon will host the 2022 , and should he prove his worth with his new French team, he could get an invite to the competition as the eye their third African diadem.