Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo didn't just end their international careers. They brought down the curtain on an era that will be almost impossible to repeat, leaving behind record figures and achievements that could take decades to break.

The world is still coming to terms with the absence of the pair who ruled football's throne for more than two decades. Yet a new generation is already asserting itself, and four names are tipped to carry the banner and chase the historic legacy of the Portuguese and Argentine stars. Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland lead the way, alongside Harry Kane and Lamine Yamal, according to the Spanish newspaper "AS".

For more than 20 years, Messi and Ronaldo formed an exceptional phenomenon in world football. Their rivalry wasn't confined to the clubs. It extended to the international arena, where each left a mark that is hard to erase.

Ronaldo bowed out after 234 matches in a Portugal shirt, during which he scored 146 goals, making him the player with the most appearances and goals in the history of national teams. He also led his country to the title at the European Championship in 2016, as well as two Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025.

Messi ended his international career after 208 matches in an Argentina shirt, during which he scored 126 goals and led his country to the 2022 World Cup title, as well as two Copa América titles in 2021 and 2024.

Here's the irony. Despite long years of competing for the summit of football, the two stars faced each other only twice in their national team shirts, and both matches were friendlies. The first came in 2011 in the Swiss city of Geneva, and ended with a 2-1 win for Argentina, after both Messi and Ronaldo scored for their national team. The second, held in 2014 in Manchester, was settled by Portugal with a goal without reply, with neither star managing to find the net.

Their departure leaves an enormous void. But the figures point to four stars who possess the qualities needed to chase some of their achievements, even if repeating what the duo accomplished seems an extremely difficult task.

Haaland and Mbappé top the list of candidates in goalscoring terms, after each produced exceptional figures with his national team. Kane possesses vast international experience, while Yamal looks one of the most prominent talents capable of writing a long history with Spain.

Haaland: a Norwegian goal machine

Erling Haaland, aged 26, looks one of the most prominent candidates to chase the historic goalscoring figures. He has scored 65 goals in just 59 international matches, at a rate exceeding a goal per match.

The Manchester City striker didn't stop at breaking individual records. He played a decisive role in returning Norway to the ranks of national teams capable of competing with the big sides, dragging them to the World Cup for the first time in 28 years.

His tally also surpassed his country's previous record, held by Jørgen Juve at 33 goals, to make him Norway's all-time top scorer, with a stunning scoring rate of roughly a goal every 71 minutes.

Mbappé: the most ready-made heir

Kylian Mbappé, the Real Madrid star, possesses an exceptional international record that makes him one of the closest players to matching the achievements of Messi and Ronaldo.

The French striker has scored 67 goals in 107 international matches, surpassing the previous record of Olivier Giroud at 57 goals to become France's all-time top scorer. He has also provided 40 assists.

His ambitions go beyond goalscoring figures. He has scored 22 goals across three editions of the World Cup to become the tournament's all-time top scorer, surpassing legendary names, and he won the title with France in 2018.

Now 27, the France captain appears to have a golden opportunity to boost his figures and continue chasing the legacy left behind by the legendary duo.

Harry Kane: figures without a crown

At 33, Harry Kane cannot be ruled out of the list of candidates to continue chasing the record figures, having proved one of the most consistent strikers at international level.

The England captain has played 125 international matches, during which he scored 91 goals, topping the list of the Three Lions' all-time top scorers and surpassing by a wide margin Wayne Rooney, who has 53 goals.

His 23 assists in his country's shirt confirm his great value at international level, although his record still lacks the major titles, having failed to win any trophy with England so far.

Lamine Yamal: the youngest of the chasers

Lamine Yamal represents the long-term bet, given his exceptional talent and his young age, having begun his international journey with Spain at the age of sixteen.

The Barcelona star has played 36 international matches, during which he scored 11 goals and provided 13 assists, and he has already won the European Championship title with Spain.

His displays in his country's shirt have been striking, none more so than in the semi-final of Euro 2024 against France, when he scored a superb goal that helped Spain reach the final.

Time is firmly on his side. The young winger has plenty of it to develop his figures and chase the leading scorers, with his international career still in its early stages, and that makes him one of the most prominent names tipped to leave a historic mark in the coming years.

Despite the stunning figures produced by the quartet, reaching what Messi and Ronaldo achieved remains an exceptional challenge. This is not only about scoring goals or breaking records. It is about the ability to stay at the top for more than two decades, and to continue competing at the highest levels with clubs and national teams.

The duo left a legacy that goes beyond statistics and titles, redrawing the standards of excellence in modern football. That is why their potential successors are not chasing mere records. They are trying to reach a status that many have failed even to get close to.