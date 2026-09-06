Chelsea have made fast starts their trademark under Xabi Alonso this season. Against Arsenal in the London derby, they struck early once again, proof that Alonso's side come flying out of the blocks.

Morgan Rogers needed just two minutes to leave his mark on the derby, lashing a volley from outside the box past Arsenal to become the first player to breach their defence this season.





In all three of their opening Premier League fixtures, the Blues have wasted no time. João Pedro opened the scoring against Fulham inside a minute, handing his side the perfect start on matchday one.

Brighton offered little more resistance. Roméo Lavia found the net after just four minutes, and the early attacking surge showed the Fulham opener was no fluke.

Today against Arsenal, Rogers went one better than anyone, taking only two minutes to beat the visitors. That means Chelsea have scored within the first four minutes of every game: the first minute against Fulham, the fourth against Brighton and the second against Arsenal.

The message from Alonso and his players is clear. Chelsea need no time to settle into a match. Crowned the kings of fast starts in the Premier League, they are hinting that this season could be different, with their ambition on show from the very first whistle.

You can discuss topics and news in more depth on the Kooora forums