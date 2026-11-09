King of assists: Yamal ahead of Harry Kane in a European battle

Lamine Yamal left his mark on Sunday evening as Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the 12th round of La Liga.

The Barcelona teenager teed up his side's second goal, finished by man of the match Fermin Lopez.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Yamal is now the best assist provider in Europe, having racked up 12 for the season.

Eight of those have come in La Liga, with another four in the Champions League.

That tally puts him top of the pile across Europe's five major leagues. Harry Kane sits just behind on 11, while Tufan, Nico Paz and Glory Grol trail further back on eight apiece.

His influence ran deeper than the assist, though. Yamal tormented Grimaldo down Barcelona's right flank all evening.

No one dribbled better. Yamal completed six, created the most chances with seven, and sent in more crosses than any other player, with three.

He capped a fine display with 13 passes in the final third, and he pulled his weight defensively too, winning two tackles.