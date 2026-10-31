Joshua Kimmich's return to the pitch meant far more than a cameo in the German Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund, which ended 2-2. The Bayern Munich midfielder was playing his first match since the death of his father, and he spoke frankly about the difficult period he has been through.

Kimmich, 31, told Sky after the match: "It was an extremely difficult week. I am happy to be back on the pitch. It was not easy at all, but at least you forget about it for a short while during the game."

His father's death had kept him out of three official matches. Asked whether returning to the pitch would help him through this period, he answered plainly: "Yes, definitely."

Bayern Munich and the German Football Association both stood by him during his ordeal, and Kimmich made a point of thanking them. "I also have to praise the compassion of the club and their standing by my side, as well as the German Football Association, who attended the funeral. That was very special for me and my family."

The Bayern Munich player added a striking remark: "This shows me that I am in exactly the right place here."

Those words carry extra weight given his previous stance towards the club's management. Speaking in a ZDF documentary in 2024, Kimmich described feeling abandoned by Bayern Munich during the crisis over the debate about vaccination against the coronavirus. That history makes his current praise for the club all the more striking.

From the human side, Kimmich turned to the team's sporting situation and the injuries piling up in Bayern Munich's ranks. "When you see our injuries today, you realise that the most important thing in the end is staying healthy."