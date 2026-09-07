Wim Kieft believes Ruben van Bommel is being judged far too harshly after his heavy challenge in Ajax v PSV. The pundit from Haarlem said as much two days later on the podcast KieftJansenEgmondGijp.

"That whole Van Bommel thing. I do still want to say something about it. The total outrage that has erupted in the Netherlands," Kieft says as he turns to the most talked-about moment of the weekend.

"I thought what that boy did was incredibly wild. It is reckless and simply a red card. But isn’t it all getting a bit out of hand, lads?" said the former striker, who also feels a witch-hunt has developed against the PSV forward.

René van der Gijp is slightly disappointed in Van Bommel. "When he knew he wasn’t going to make it, he still pushed on," says the analyst from Dordrecht, describing the PSV player's challenge on Ajax defender Aaron Bouwman.

"Of course it’s a red card. But the total outrage that has now arisen in the Netherlands. I really think that..." Kieft repeats, stressing that the still young and inexperienced Van Bommel has faced a huge amount of criticism.

After the game, Van der Gijp felt Van Bommel was struggling badly with it. "I could see after the match that it was bothering him. Zlatan Ibrahimovic wouldn’t have had that. He would have been proud of it."

Rob Jansen then joins in: "It is important how he deals with it. And how club PSV handle it publicly. His father and Bert van Marwijk can certainly play a major role in that."